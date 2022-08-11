OCEAN CITY — A Texas woman was arrested on prostitution and solicitation charges this week after local law enforcement conducted a human trafficking sting operation in the resort.

On Tuesday, members of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics-Vice Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team conduced a human trafficking operation in the resort. The human trafficking operation targeted females posting ads on various social media platforms offering sex for money in the Ocean City area.

Utilizing one of the posted social media ads, detectives were able to arrange a meeting with a female at a downtown resort hotel. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the female prior to the meeting as Bryanna Caprese Podest, 23, of Houston, Texas.

Podest arrived at the hotel and agreed to perform a sexual act for money. Podest was arrested and charged with prostitution and procuring or soliciting prostitution. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $2,500 bond.

The OCPD is reminding individuals if they or someone they know is a victim of human trafficking, there are resources and help available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is toll-free and available 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The toll-free hotline number is 1-888-373-7888 and specially-trained anti-trafficking advocates are always available.

The OCPD continues to proactively handle criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The department is reminding citizens if they something suspicious or have concerns about possible criminal activity to reach out to the police at the tip line at 410-520-5136, email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610.