Donations Made to Easterseals Camp Fairlee

eMark Engberg (right) of the Charles Schwab Independent Branch in Rehoboth Beach, is pictured with Easterseals President/CEO Kenan Sklenar as he once again showed his support by offering a match of up to $5,000 in donations to Easterseals Camp Fairlee. Camp Fairlee, located outside of Chestertown, Maryland, is one of the only camps in the region that provides a typical residential camp experience for children and adults with disabilities year-round.