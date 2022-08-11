Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little… Read More »

Berlin Officials Discuss Safety Concerns Near Intersection BERLIN – Officials resumed talk of aligning Decatur Street and Flower Street this week. Following road work by the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) at the intersection of Route 113 and Assateague Road, Berlin officials said they still had concerns about safety in the area. Councilman Dean Burrell said the concept explored several years ago…

Town Officials Reaffirm Interest In Skate Park BERLIN– Town officials this week asked the Berlin Parks Commission to put together some steps that will help the town make a skate park a reality. During a discussion of the town's park priorities, members of the public expressed concern that an inclusive playground, a concept first discussed last year, topped the town's priority list…