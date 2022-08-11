BERLIN – A popular sidewalk sale returns to Berlin this weekend.

From Aug. 12-14, participating Berlin businesses will be offering discounts on clothing, accessories, toys and more through the annual Berlin Sidewalk Sale. Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, noted the event is also a great opportunity for visitors to explore Berlin.

“There are amazing deals, and you can’t get the kind of service you can here,” she said. “Shop, sip and stroll Berlin this weekend.”

The sidewalk sale, held each August, has attracted residents and visitors alike to downtown Berlin for decades. While the annual event is an opportunity for shoppers to find discounted gifts, clothing and toys, it’s also a chance for merchants to make room for new products.

“The summer sidewalk sale in Berlin is one of the events that have been happening in town for many years,” said World of Toys owner Olga Kozhevnikova, whose business has participated in the event for the last decade. “It helps merchants to sell some summer items to free some space in the store for the new inventory.”

Kozhevnikova noted the toy store will be offering sales up to 50% off on select products. Those items, she noted, will be displayed outside in front of the store.

“It’s a great time for the customers to get some great deals on the products we offer,” she added.

Emily Vocke, owner of Heart of Gold Kids, said she is also eager for the return of the sidewalk sale.

The business, which has participated in the event for the last five years, will offer 40% off summer clothing, 40% off bathing suits and 40-60% off select accessories.

“It’s a great time to stock up for next summer or any baby gifts you may need,” she said, “and we are so excited to make room for all of our fall/holiday items that have been arriving daily.”

The Berlin Sidewalk Sale has been a tradition since the Style Guide Clothing Store first launched an effort to bring more customers to the once-struggling town. In the six-plus decades since, the event has grown to include several stores.

Wells noted downtown businesses participating in this year’s sale include Victorian Charm, Patty Jean’s Boutique, Bruder Hill, Bruder Home, and East and Main Shore Supply, to name a few.

The last day of the sale, Aug. 14, also coincides with the start of Maryland’s Tax-Free Week, in which qualifying clothing and footwear priced $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. The first $40 of bookbag sales also qualify.

For more information on the sidewalk sale, visit the Berlin Sidewalk Sale Facebook page.

Officials note that parking is free, and leashed pets are welcome.