The crew on the Buckshot took first place in the billfish release division of the Marlin Club’s 14th annual Heels and Reels Tournament last weekend and won a tournament-high $27,585 in prize money. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 14th Heels and Reels Tournament last weekend was once again a huge success with plenty of billfish released along with big fish weighed in several categories.

Just before the 49th White Marlin Open got underway this week, the Marlin Club hosted its 14th annual Heels and Reels Tournament. The Heels and Reels Tournament is the club’s only ladies-only event in its summer-long series and a portion of the proceeds went to the Marlin Club’s Bertha Holloway Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

The Heels and Reels Tournament is largely a billfish release event with points awarded for white and blue marlin, for example. There were also heaviest fish categories for tuna and dolphin, for example. Hundreds of lady anglers participated in the annual event last weekend and there was no shortage of action as they competed for tens of thousands of dollars in prize money.

In the signature billfish release division, it was the crew on the Buckshot taking first place with 300 release points worth $27,585. There was a three-way tie for second in the billfish release division at 150 points each with the awards separated by the time of the releases. The Spring Mix II team took second with 150 points and earned $2,970 in prize money. The Top Dog Team Hook Optics took third with 150 points and earned $6,111 in prize money. The C-Student crew took fourth in the billfish release division and earned $2,754.

In the tuna division, it was the crew on the Just One More taking first with a 230-pounder and earned $24,772

in prize money. The Top Dog Team Hook Optics took second with a 76-pounder and earned $4,198. The Absolute Pleasure team took third with a 71-pounder and earned $2,799.

In the dolphin division, it was the crew on the Following Seas taking first with a 31-pounder worth $19,822. The Just One More crew took second with a 25-pounder worth $8,848, while the Lovin’ Life crew took third with a 24-pounder worth $2,799 in prize money. The Junior Angler Award went to Jillian Lebling with 150 release points worth $500.