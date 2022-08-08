Photo by Bethany Hooper

FENWICK ISLAND – Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council in last week’s municipal election.

On Monday, the Fenwick Island Board of Elections convened to certify the results of this year’s election, held at town hall on Aug. 6.

Tabulations from Saturday’s election show Bill Rymer received 328 votes, Ed Bishop received 327 votes, Richard Benn received 315 votes, Eric Espinosa received 231 votes and Kim Espinosa received 224 votes.

Vote totals included absentee ballots, in which Bishop received 134 votes, Rymer received 133 votes, Benn received 130 votes, Eric Espinosa received 79 votes and Kim Espinosa received 77 votes.

“That’s the official results of the election on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022,” said elections board member Lynn Andrews.

This year, five candidates vied for three council seats held by Rymer, Benn and Mayor Vicki Carmean, who announced she would not be seeking a ninth term in office.

Joining Rymer and Benn in this year’s race were Bishop, a member of the town’s board of adjustment and ad hoc parking committee, and husband-and-wife team Eric and Kim Espinosa, who campaigned on compromise and balance as it involves the development of Fenwick Island.

Officials this week reported more than 500 voters participated in this year’s election, bringing voter turnout to just over 60%.

“Last year, we had a 78% voter turnout,” said elections board member Pete Frederick.

With the election certified this week, candidates took the opportunity to thank voters for their support.

Rymer, the top vote-getter, applauded the public’s participation.

“It is great to see so many Fenwick Island voters participate in this election,” he said. “I sincerely appreciate their support and I look forward to serving this wonderful community for another two years.”

Benn agreed.

“I am very glad that the voters decided to keep our team together and I look forward to working with this council to fulfill the wishes of this community,” he said.

For their part, the Espinosas congratulated this year’s winners and recognized the Fenwick community.

“First, we thank everyone who voted for us and gave us the opportunity to represent them,” they said in a joint statement. “Secondly congratulations to the victors. Most importantly though, the experience was amazing as we met so many nice people. We’ve made lifelong friends and we learned so much about Fenwick, its rich history and the families.”

Bishop could not immediately be reached for comment this week.