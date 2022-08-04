ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Aspects favor socializing with family and friends, but an irksome workplace situation could intrude. No use grumbling, Lamb. Just do it, and then get back to the fun times.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There’s still time for you Ferdinands and Fernandas to relax and sniff the roses. But a major work project looms and will soon demand much of your attention through the next week.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your enthusiasm persuades even the toughest doubters to listen to what you’re proposing. But don’t push too hard, or you’ll push them away. Moderate for best results.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your energy levels are rising, and you feel like you can handle anything that the job requires. While that’s great, don’t isolate yourself. Keep your door open to your workplace colleagues for sound advice.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A workplace change could lead to that promotion you’ve been hoping for. But you’ll have to face some tough competition before the Lion can claim his or her share of the goodies.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your rigidity regarding a difficult workplace situation could be the reason your colleagues aren’t rushing to your assistance. Try being more flexible in your demands.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): That uneasy mood could be your Libran inner voice reminding you that while it’s great to be with your new friends, you need to take care not to ignore your old ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A sudden spate of criticism could shake the Scorpion’s usually high sense of self-confidence. Best advice: You made a decision you believed in — now defend it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your reluctance to help restart a stalled relationship could be traced to unresolved doubts about your partner’s honesty. Rely on a trusted friend’s advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The capricious Sea Goat is torn between duty and diversion. Best advice: Do both. Tend to your everyday chores, and then go out and enjoy your well-earned fun time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Cutting back on some of your activities for a few days helps to restore your energy levels. You should be feeling ready to tackle your many projects early next week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A co-worker might secretly be harping on about your work to your mutual colleagues. But some associates will come to your defense, and the situation will ultimately work to your advantage.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your ambition makes you a success at whatever you choose to do — especially if it’s in the world of the performing arts.

