Things I Like – August 5, 2022

by

This year’s Orioles team

Investigative stories in the Sunday paper

An ocean dip to start any day

west o bottle shop

Bill Russell tributes this week

Exercising early to clear the head

The view from Spain restaurant

Donating outgrown kid clothes

Watching a construction project’s progress

A cheesesteak with fried onions

Not needing directions to put something together

A great beach umbrella

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.