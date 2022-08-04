Melodee Liegl is pictured with her award for first place in the nine-mile, non-wetsuit swim. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The 10th Annual Ocean Games open water swim was held on Saturday, July 16 in downtown Ocean City bringing over 90 swimmers and their families into the resort for the weekend.

Ocean Games is one of the few ocean-based marathon swimming events offered on the entire East Coast. It attracts participants of all ages and levels, from novice open water swimmers to experienced marathoners. Ocean Games features a three- and nine-mile swim along the Atlantic coastline.

Local singer Ruby Manos kicked off the nine-mile start at Caroline Street and the three-mile start at 94th Street, singing the National Anthem.

The best overall time for the nine-mile, non-wetsuit was set by Melodee Liegl of Delafield Wis. finishing at 4:12:14.64. As a marathon swimmer, Liegl has swam miles upon miles in open waters around the world. The first three, nine-mile swimmers to cross the finish line were women.

Katie Pumphrey, who participated in Ocean Games 2021, just completed her second English Channel Crossing – 21 miles of swimming in water temps under 62 degrees, taking anywhere from seven to 21 hours depending on the conditions.

Ocean Games is an event put on by the non-profit Swim Ocean City and founded in 2013 by native-born Corey Davis. This event is made possible with the aid of local volunteers, TCR Event Management, Ocean City Beach Patrol, the US Coast Guard and local businesses like Smokers BBQ, Decatur Diner, Chick Fil-A West OC, Bluewater, Sea Rocket, Choptank Electric, Plak That and Coastal Kayak.

A percentage of the funds raised from Ocean Games are donated to Johns Hopkins Traumatic Brain Injury unit to help with research and patients seeking help to get back in life. In addition, the organization also helps fund other local charities in the Berlin/Ocean City area, such as Worcester Youth and Family, Diakonia, Atlantic General Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House as well. Ocean Games is always looking for others to assist their needs also.

If you would like to learn more about Ocean Games/Swim Ocean City or get involved in the event, please visit www.oceangamesusa.org.