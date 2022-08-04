OC Lions Awarded Arnall Patz, MD, Fellowship

by

Mike Hooper, past president of the Ocean City Lions, was awarded the A in recognition of his service and support of the Lions Vision and Research Foundation at The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute. The Fellowship is named for Dr Patz, a distinguished international leader in the advancement of retinal research and past Director of the Wilmer Eye Institute. Pictured is Hooper (left) receiving the award from OC Lions President Scott Stark.