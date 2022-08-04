OC Mayor Vetoes Stacked Parking Change, Saying, “I Cannot, In Good Conscience, Support This Ordinance As Approved’; Meehan Continues To Maintain Margaritaville Property ‘Being Overdeveloped’ OCEAN CITY -- Mayor Rick Meehan this week vetoed an ordinance passed by the majority of the council last month authorizing tandem, or stacked, parking with a valet system for major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council President Matt James opposed and Councilman Frank… Read More »

Assateague Beach Reopens After Military Ordnances Wash Ashore ASSATEAGUE – Assateague’s North Ocean Beach swimming area reopened to the public Thursday after the discovery of military munitions debris prompted a four-day closure. On Thursday, Assateague Island National Seashore Interpretation and Education Chief Liz Davis announced the park’s North Ocean Beach area has reopened to the public following a days-long effort to address pieces… Read More »

Sports Complex Development Funds Removed As Bond Bill After Successful Petition Drive SNOW HILL – Officials did not include a bond bill for the sports complex in a list of bills reintroduced this week following an advertising error. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday introduced several new bond bills after learning previously approved bills didn’t adhere to advertising requirements. Though a bond bill for the county’s sports… Read More »