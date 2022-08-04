Naked, Bloody In Garage

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last weekend after allegedly being found sleeping naked and bloody in a downtown condo parking garage.

Around 6:45 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to downtown condo building at Worcester Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers observed a male suspect later identified as Matthew Spencer, 21, of Baltimore, lying on the ground in the condo’s parking garage wearing a T-shirt and nothing else. The officer noted Spencer’s genitalia was exposed as he was lying on the ground wearing nothing but a T-shirt, according to police reports.

OCPD officers woke Spencer, who reportedly advised he thought he was staying at a place on 15th Street. Spencer told police he was not sure where he was, other than he knew he was in Ocean City, according to police reports.

Officers observed blood abrasions all over Spencer’s body, according to police reports. They also noticed he was wearing a wristband from a downtown bar. OCPD officers also observed there were “no trespassing” signs place conspicuously all over the property including the parking garage.

Police met with an employee of the condominium, who told them he found Spencer sleeping in the parking garage naked and bloody, so he called the police. Spencer was ultimately arrested and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing.

X

OC Condo Burglary

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last weekend for allegedly breaking into a midtown condo unit and passing out on a couch.

Around 6:25 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a residence on 37th Street for a reported burglary in progress. Officers met with a victim, who reported the sliding glass door to his unit was broken and there was a male later identified as John Parola, Jr., 25, of Fairfield, Pa., sleeping on his couch. The victim reportedly told police he did not know Parola and that he was never invited into the unit.

OCPD officers entered the unit and found Parola sleeping on the couch. When they woke him, Parola appeared to be disoriented and shocked by their presence. Officers detected an odor of alcohol emanating from Parola and observed he was wearing a wristband from a downtown bar, according to police reports.

When officers escorted Parola out of the unit, he said he was not sure where he was, and that the unit where he was discovered was not where he was staying. Officers observed the locks to the sliding door were still engaged, but the screws were completely ripped out of the wall, according to police reports. Parola was arrested and charged with burglary and intoxicated endangerment.

X

Loaded Handgun Charge

OCEAN CITY — A Pittsburgh man was arrested last weekend after first arguing with a Boardwalk tram driver and then being found with a loaded handgun on his person.

Around 10:20 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to 4th Street and the Boardwalk to assist with a disorderly male. Officers observed a male suspect, later identified as Brandon Ernst, 28, of Pittsburgh, yelling at a Boardwalk tram driver. The driver had exited the tram and Ernst continued to yell at the driver, causing a scene for passersby.

OCPD officers detained Ernst and advised him of the reason for the stop. According to police reports, Ernst advised the argument arose over the tram driver not allowing his child to enter the tram, although he did not elaborate on the driver’s reason for not letting his child on the tram.

According to police reports, the tram driver advised officers Ernst was denied service because of his past disruptive and unsafe behavior. OCPD officers observed Ernst carrying a red plastic cup containing an alcoholic beverage, according to police reports, and he was placed under arrest at that point.

During a search of Ernst’s backpack incident to the arrest, officers located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun inside a holster within the main pocket of the backpack. Ernst did not possess a concealed carry handgun permit in Maryland, according to police reports. He was charged with disturbing the peace and carrying a loaded handgun on or about his person.

X

Drugs, Weapons Bust

OCEAN CITY — Three Philadelphia men were arrested last weekend after being found with drugs, weapons and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Around 3 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a convenience store at 52nd Street for a reported drug violation. The complainant advised she observed three males in a vehicle rolling marijuana cigars in their laps while they were parked at a gas pump, according to police reports. An OCPD officer arrived and saw the suspect vehicle leaving. The officer observed the rear tag was not properly secured and the window tinting appeared to be beyond the legal limits in Maryland, according to police reports.

The officer conducted a traffic stop at 52nd Street and made contact with the driver, identified as Mekhi Lockhart, 18, of Philadelphia, who advised he did not have a license to drive. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and ordered Lockhart and the two passengers, identified as Alexander Meserole, 24, of Philadelphia, and Nysaiah Palmer, 18, also of Philadelphia, out of the vehicle and had them sit on a curb.

During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers located a hand-rolled marijuana cigar in the front passenger map pocket. Also in the map pocket officers located a bagging of marijuana and a spring-assisted knife. In the rear passenger seat, officers located a gym bag containing a box of 50 clear zip-lock bags and another 11 smaller plastic bags, according to police reports.

Officers also located a digital scale in the bag, which combined with the baggies suggested the suspects were distributing marijuana, according to police reports. In the trunk, OCPD officers located black backpack that contained a polymer handgun with no serial number and a flare gun that had been painted black with electrical tape wrapped around the handle.

Each suspect refused to speak with police. Each was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possessing and transporting a replica handgun among other charges.

X

Vomiting On Vehicles, Knife

OCEAN CITY — A Gaithersburg, Md. man was arrested last weekend after allegedly vomiting on vehicles while intoxicated and then being found with a knife on his person.

Around 6:35 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of Robin Driver for a reported male who had vomited on a vehicle and appeared to be unconscious standing up, according to police reports. The officer arrived on the scene and observed a suspect later identified as Eric Simmons, 23, of Gaithersburg, Md., leaning on a vehicle slumped over and barely conscious, according to police reports.

The officer sat Simmons on the ground and observed he appeared to be intoxicated and that he was covered in vomit. According to police reports, Simmons told the officer he did not know where he was.

The officer observed vomit on the vehicle on which Simmons had been leaning. The officer also observed a pickup truck nearby with handprints all over it and vomit on the driver’s side front wheel, according to police reports. Simmons was arrested at that point for disorderly intoxication.

Next to a puddle of vomit, OCPD officers located a backpack belonging to Simmons, according to police reports. During a search of Simmons’ person incident to the arrest, officers located a razor knife in his front right pocket. During a search of the backpack, officers reportedly located a glass smoking device and a metal grinder, both of which contained marijuana residue. Officers also located an open bag of a pink liquid that had the definite odor of an alcoholic beverage. When asked about the liquid, Simmons reportedly told police it was a margarita. Simmons was charged with intoxicated endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon and an open container violation.

X

Domestic Assault Alleged

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on an assault charge last weekend after allegedly injuring his girlfriend’s finger during a domestic incident.

Around 3:35 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence on Robin Drive. Officers arrived and located a male identified as David Sykes, 44, of Ocean City, sitting on a curb in front of the residence.

Sykes told police he had been drinking alcohol and that his relationship with his girlfriend had been going downhill recently, according to police reports. Sykes said the girlfriend put her hands in his face and he whacked her hands away from his face, according to police reports. Sykes reportedly told officers that was when the girlfriend said she was going to call the police.

OCPD officers interviewed the girlfriend, who reportedly told police Sykes had been verbally abusing her via text message while she was at work. The victim told officers she knew there was going to be an altercation when she got home from work so she went straight to the bedroom to avoid any confrontation, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Sykes continued to verbally abuse her from the living room and that he kicked a fan and broke it during the argument. She also pointed out a hole in the bedroom door that Sykes reportedly made during their last verbal altercation.

The victim reportedly told police Sykes had accused her of being disloyal in their relationship and questioned the amount of time she spent on her phone texting and being on social media. When the victim put her phone in Sykes’ face, he smacked her hand, causing a cut on the ring finger of her hand, according to police reports. Based on the evidence and testimony, Sykes was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.