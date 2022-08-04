Pictured, from left, are Parks Superintendent Gary Collier, Recreation and Parks Director Susan Petito, David Coleman and Mayor Rick Meehan. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — David Coleman retired last month after 23 years of employment with the Recreation and Parks Department. Coleman began his career in 1994 as a part-time employee and was then hired full-time in 1999 for the parks division.

Prior to working for the town, Coleman had extensive groundskeeping experience and also worked with a hardscaping and landscaping company. According to Coleman, or “D.C.” as he was known by his colleagues, his responsibilities at Recreation and Parks included keeping the parks and grounds up to par year-round. He was also instrumental in the setup and execution of the annual Winterfest of Lights.

“Working for the town was the best decision I could have made,” Coleman commented. “It was a pleasure to be a part of the growing parks and co-workers will be missed.”

During retirement, Coleman expects to continue working for Goose Haven Farms Custom Farming, guide waterfowl hunters during goose season and continue selling his own personal line of goose calls.

“David was an integral part of the Parks team and took great pride in maintaining town-owned properties,” Parks Superintendent Gary Collier commented. “We truly appreciate his many years of hard work and dedication to Ocean City Recreation & Parks.”