Cards Technology founder Sam Card, left, is pictured with Kevin Blake, CEO and president of ICS. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES — Cards Technology and ICS announced this week that ICS has acquired Cards Technology, an information technology solutions firm that has served Delmarva businesses for over two decades.

The sale took place on June 21. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With three offices in New York (Endicott, Syracuse and Ithaca) and two in Massachusetts (Auburn and Raynham), ICS is a leading provider of outsourced IT services, cybersecurity, communications, and workforce solutions throughout the United States. It is expanding its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region with the purchase of smaller managed service providers. The acquisition of Cards Technology, an Eastern Shore mainstay since 2000, is expected to be a boon to existing customers, as they will now be able to enjoy helpdesk support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as more advanced IT and cybersecurity solutions.

Card founded the company as a “humble computer repair shop,” which grew into “a full-service technology management firm that thrives on building valuable and lasting relationships with the businesses of Delmarva,” according to Card.

Card said this week he values his client relationships deeply, so as his client base grew, he said it “made sense” to team up with a larger organization.

“We are thrilled to partner with ICS to better serve our clients and deliver a wide array of state-of-the-art offerings,” said Card. “ICS’s world-class expertise and unparalleled customer service will also allow us to take on larger clients, such as hospitals, banks and casinos and compete in an ever-changing technology marketplace.”

Card will join the ICS team as its senior virtual chief information officer, a role that will enable him to consult with clients on how to implement new technologies to best meet their unique business goals.

Cards Technology President Dan Baer, who previously served as the company’s chief technology officer, will also join ICS as regional vice president for the Delmarva region.

“Sam Card is an innovator of the highest caliber, and we are honored to continue to build on his success in the Delmarva region,” said Kevin Blake, CEO and president of ICS. “As the times and technology change, ICS remains committed to helping its clients navigate every phase of technology and telecommunications. We’re excited Sam is with us on this journey.”

To learn more about ICS, visit www.icscomplete.com.