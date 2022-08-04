BERLIN – The Town of Berlin this week officially announced the upcoming election on Oct. 4.

On Monday, the town announced that the municipal election would be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 for the council seats in District 1 and District 4 as well as the at-large seat. Voters can find more information online at berlinmd.gov under the “Municipal Elections” tab.

“All of the information available is on the website,” said Acting Town Administrator Mary Bohlen.

The voter registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 2. Berlin voters must be registered with the Worcester County Board of Elections, as the town does not conduct separate voter registration. To register, or to change registration information, contact the board of elections at 410-632-1320 or visit vote.org.

For candidates, the filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The write-in candidate deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 but write-in candidates do not appear on the ballot. Currently, candidates include Steve Green in District 1 (incumbent Troy Purnell is not seeking re-election), incumbent Dean Burrell and Tony Weeg in District 4 and incumbent Jay Knerr and Adrian Bowen for the at-large seat.

As far as absentee voting, applications to vote absentee for the municipal election will be available on Sept. 1 and will be accepted starting on Friday, Sept. 2. Applications will be on the Berlin website at berlinmd.gov or by emailing mbohlen @berlinmd.gov or by calling 410-641-2770. Electronic forms must be printed and the original signed application must be submitted.

Absentee voting applications have to be received by mail (not postmarked) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Applications can be returned in person at Berlin Town Hall until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

On Election Day on Oct. 4, polls will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Voters in District 1 and District 2 will vote at Buckingham Presbyterian Church and voters in District 3 and District 4 will vote at the Berlin Police Department.