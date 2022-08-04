BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases submitted to this paper for publication.
- Kelly Marx of Berlin recently received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Frostburg State University in Frostburg during its 160th commencement ceremonies.
Additionally, Robert Bole of Ocean City received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication and Emily Pyles of Berlin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
- The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Berlin resident Julianna S Sterling, Non Degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies, and Salisbury resident Grace E. Gardner, Non Degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies.
- Shenandoah University had a school-record 291 student-athletes named Academic All-ODAC, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced. Student-athletes who posted at least a 3.25 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for the honor. The following Shenandoah student-athletes were among those to earn Academic All-ODAC honors: Julianna Fohner of Ocean City and Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin.
- Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in May including Sarah Ashmore from Bethany Beach, who received a BS in Journalism.
- Dickinson College has announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. All students earning a position on the dean’s list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. The local students recognized included:
James van Kuilenburg, a senior history and women’s, gender & sexuality studies major. He is a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School and is the son of Marinus van Kuilenburg of Berlin and Nicola van Kuilenburg of Frederick.
Colin Hofmann, a sophomore, is a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and is the son of Brett and Katherine Hofmann of Salisbury.
Drew Haueisen, a junior quantitative economics and mathematics major, is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and is the son of Craig and Amy Haueisen of Snow Hill.
- Maddison Olley, of Selbyville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2022 semester. Olley was a senior majoring in Biology BS.
- Jillian Griggs of Berlin has been named to Adelphi University’s spring 2022 semester Dean’s List.