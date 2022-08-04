BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases submitted to this paper for publication.

Kelly Marx of Berlin recently received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Frostburg State University in Frostburg during its 160th commencement ceremonies.

Additionally, Robert Bole of Ocean City received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication and Emily Pyles of Berlin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Berlin resident Julianna S Sterling, Non Degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies, and Salisbury resident Grace E. Gardner, Non Degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies.

Shenandoah University had a school-record 291 student-athletes named Academic All-ODAC, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced. Student-athletes who posted at least a 3.25 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for the honor. The following Shenandoah student-athletes were among those to earn Academic All-ODAC honors: Julianna Fohner of Ocean City and Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin.

Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in May including Sarah Ashmore from Bethany Beach, who received a BS in Journalism.

Dickinson College has announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. All students earning a position on the dean’s list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. The local students recognized included:

James van Kuilenburg, a senior history and women’s, gender & sexuality studies major. He is a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School and is the son of Marinus van Kuilenburg of Berlin and Nicola van Kuilenburg of Frederick.

Colin Hofmann, a sophomore, is a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and is the son of Brett and Katherine Hofmann of Salisbury.

Drew Haueisen, a junior quantitative economics and mathematics major, is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and is the son of Craig and Amy Haueisen of Snow Hill.