ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A misunderstanding tests the temperament of the sometimes headstrong Aries. But instead of blowing your top, take time for a pleasant diversion while things cool down.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A workplace problem could make the divine Bovine see red. But talk it out before you consider walking out. Some surprising facts emerge that change your earlier focus.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You face a choice between ignoring your uneasy feelings about your relationship with that special person and demanding explanations. A close friend offers wise counsel.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A change you’d been hoping for carries an unexpected complication. Stay the course, and things will work themselves out. Be sure to make time for family and friends.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Aspects favor spending time with loved ones. On the job, new ideas are generally welcomed. But some demands for changes could cause problems. Be ready to defend your choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Good news: That workplace problem is close to being resolved with results that should please everyone. Take time off to indulge your love of fun and games.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Most of the time, you are the most unflappable person around. But be ready to be thrown off-balance in the nicest way when Cupid takes aim in your direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It’s not often when someone tries to “sting” the sharp-witted Scorpion. But it can happen. Continue to be skeptical about anything that seems too good to be true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your strong sense of self-esteem helps you serve as a role model for someone who needs personal reassurances. Your efforts pay off in an unexpected way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Someone close considers revealing a painful secret. Withhold any judgment. Instead, open your generous heart and offer dollops of your love and understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your talents as a peacemaker are called upon once more, as an old problem re-emerges with new complications. Move cautiously in order to avoid falling into hidden traps.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The artistic side of yourself is enhanced with the reception given to your new project. Use this success as encouragement toward fulfilling your larger goals.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your natural sense of leadership is combined with a deep sense of responsibility. People trust you to give them both guidance and understanding.

