BERLIN – Officials want to hear from the Berlin Parks Commission before setting a list of priority projects. The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to table discussion regarding the town’s annual parks development plan. Elected officials want to hear from parks commission members and review more information about a proposed inclusive playground before…
OCEAN CITY – With little fanfare or discussion, resort officials this week got an overview of proposed budget amendment number two and learned the town’s financial picture was rosier than anticipated on several fronts. Once a town’s fiscal year budget is adopted, there are often budget amendments on different occasions throughout the year to make…
BERLIN – The town will receive more than $111,000 to install lighting at the Henry Park basketball courts. The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a variety of funding awards through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. Sixteen projects, including the Town of Berlin’s proposal for the…
BERLIN– Election officials continue to count ballots in the wake of last week’s primary election. Mail-in ballot counting that started late last week continued this week as officials also worked to tally provisional ballots. While nothing will be official until a final count occurs on Friday, the leaders in close Worcester County Commissioner races in…
