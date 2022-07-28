OCEAN CITY — The experience drain at the top of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) continued this week with the announcement of the retirement of another captain after 31 years of service, but the department’s ranks are deep and there are able replacements ready to step into the breach.

When OCPD Captain Elton Harmon was tapped earlier this month for the new deputy city manager position, it was known then he would be retiring from the department. However, what was not known was OCPD Captain Ray Austin would be soon following him out the door after 31 years with the department. Combined, losing the two captains to retirement represents 57 years of experience at the top.

Austin will officially retire on July 31. He began his career as a seasonal officer in 1991 and was hired as a full-time police officer in 1994. He is currently captain of the Criminal Investigation Division, which is responsible for the management of Major Crimes Investigation section, the Narcotics and Vice Section, Special Enforcement Unit, Intelligence Unit and the Forensic Services Unit.

During his tenure with the OCPD, Austin has served as the patrol division assistant commander as a lieutenant, the Criminal Investigation Division assistant commander as a lieutenant, a patrol sergeant and a sergeant assigned to narcotics and vice.

Austin continued his education as he rose through the ranks in the OCPD. In 2013, he graduated from the 254th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, an elite law enforcement leadership academy. He dedicated 20 years of his service as a member and eventually the commander of the Crisis Negotiation Team. Austin was certified as a traffic collision reconstructionist and a police instructor during his tenure.

Austin assumed leadership in several key operations for the department over the years. He initiated and supervised a two-year undercover taxi operation, a covert drug distribution investigation the culminated in grand jury indictments for 34 suspects, resulting in 119 total counts including 91 drug distribution charges, and 28 conspiracy to distribute drug charges. Another noteworthy accomplishment during his career was serving as a police officer and witness in a case that established Maryland case law about extra-jurisdictional authority and fresh pursuit in 2002.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve alongside Captain Austin,” said OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro this week. “Captain Austin has demonstrated true leadership abilities. In his role, whether colleague, manager or mentor, Ray always gives 110%. By his efforts, the OCPD has benefited greatly in its quest to serve the community in the greatest way possible. We salute him and wish him the very best in all future endeavors.”

After retirement, Austin plans to enjoy some time off and attend law school. He will also be returning to the OCPD as a reserve police officer as well.

“To all my current and previous co-workers, it has been an honor to serve with you,” he said. “The respected, trusted and cooperative relationships established throughout the years with not only police department employees, but with all town employees, will not be forgotten. To the Mayor and City Council, thank you for your continued support of law enforcement and public safety and for providing me with the opportunity for such a successful career with the town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Police Department.”