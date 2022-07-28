Captain Elton “JR” Harmon’s 26-year career with the Ocean City Police Department was recognized by the Ocean City Mayor and Council this week. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — It was a farewell and a welcoming of sorts on Tuesday when retiring Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Captain Elton “JR” Harmon was feted with a special ceremony at City Hall.

Harmon will officially retire from the OCPD next week after 26 years, but his departure from the department only closes one chapter of his service to the town of Ocean City and opens another door. Two weeks ago, City Manager Terry McGean presented Harmon as the chosen candidate for the newly-created deputy city manager position, and the council unanimously approved the position.

On Tuesday, Harmon was feted with a proclamation and a key to the city, closing the law enforcement chapter of his service to the town. After a brief respite, he will start wearing his new hat as deputy city manager in September. Harmon’s ceremony was one of two on Tuesday, including a longtime recreation and parks department employee. Mayor Rick Meehan praised Harmon for his decades of service to the town.

“It’s sad to see such important employees of the town of Ocean City move on,” he said. “We want to congratulate you on 26 years of service to the town. You have played an important role in our police department and rose to the rank of captain.”

Meehan said Harmon, who has served in various divisions and capacities over the years while rising through the ranks to the level of captain, has been instrumental in the town’s planning for several special events, including the rather notorious pop-up motor vehicle event each September.

“He is the one who put together the plan in place to address the pop-up event for the last five or six years and it has really made a difference,” he said. “He’s done that on numerous occasions and really stepped up.”

Meehan said while losing Harmon as a police captain was bittersweet, gaining him as the new deputy city manager softened the blow.

“Terry made a great recommendation to appoint you as the deputy city manager,” he said. “Not only do you have 26 years of law enforcement experience, but I know you’re going to be a great asset moving forward.”

Harmon joined the OCPD as a seasonal officer in 1996 and was part of the first class of seasonal officers to be trained in bicycle patrol in 1997. He became a full-time officer in 1997 and has since served the department in several capacities including patrol sergeant, acting patrol lieutenant, assistant commander for the support services division, special projects and community services lieutenant, assistant commander of the criminal investigation division, and most recently, captain of the patrol division. Harmon has also served as defensive tactics unit coordinator, departmental armorer and as a 20-year veteran of the OCPD’s quick response team.

OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro thanked his friend and colleague for his years of law enforcement service to the town.

“We congratulate you on a job well done,” he said. “You have always given 110%. We started working together about 10 years ago and we hit it off right away. I recognized his talents and abilities and there was an opportunity to elevate him to captain.”

Buzzuro said Harmon helped shepherd the OCPD through recent challenging times.

“Everyone knows the last few years have been very, very tumultuous for a number of reasons,” he said. “It’s not just because of the pandemic, but for law enforcement in general. We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel here and a lot of that is part and parcel because of him and his leadership.”

The chief explained Harmon’s day in and day out leadership style with the department, qualities that will serve him well in his new position with the city.

“To give you an idea of his style and leadership abilities, he makes sure all of the pieces are in place and everybody is doing what they are supposed to be doing,” he said. “His work ethic is getting the job done and finding solutions, and he has made Ocean City a better place for all of us to live and prosper.”

A somewhat emotional and humble Harmon thanked his colleagues in the department over the years and had high praise for his hometown.

“When I actually sit here and think about it, for 26 years it has been the people I’ve worked with,” he said. “I can’t thank the people enough for the opportunity to do some of the things we’ve done here. For me, this is the number-one municipality in the state, and I will argue that with anyone.”

Buzzuro said Harmon’s many talents and abilities make him a perfect fit for the new deputy city manager position.

“For more than a quarter century, Captain Harmon has served the Ocean City community in an exemplary manner,” he said. “His unwavering passion and commitment have greatly contributed to the progress and many advancements within the OCPD, as well as the vibrancy and thriving nature of our community. We wish him all the best as he embarks on the next journey within his professional career.”