SELBYVILLE — The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family friendly fun on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The outdoor performance venue, located in Selbyville, has got extra fun up its sleeves for the Aug. 4 performance by Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience. The free event will also include pre-show activities, such a face painting and temporary tattoo stations; yard games; Mardi Gras masking making; treats; a glow parade and more.

Since 1981, the two-time Grammy award-winning artist, Simien, has shattered the myths about what his Zydeco roots music is — and is not. Leading his five-piece, highly skilled and well-traveled, Zydeco Experience band, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today.

Well known for his legendary live performances, Simien also helped changed the trajectory of his roots genre by introducing complex vocal harmonies, diverse repertoire and carefully crafted high-quality recordings. He and his bandmates have been featured in TV commercials and a dozen or more films, including the blockbuster “The Big Easy.”

Gates open and activities begin at 5:45 p.m. The performance will start at 7 p.m. To learn more and to register to attend, please visit freemanarts.org.