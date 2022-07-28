Love Day participants are seen using the repainted basketball courts at Henry Park. File photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – The town will receive more than $111,000 to install lighting at the Henry Park basketball courts.

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a variety of funding awards through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. Sixteen projects, including the Town of Berlin’s proposal for the installation of lighting at Henry Park, received funding from the state.

“Once we have the official notification in hand we’ll start moving forward,” Acting Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said. “As with most construction-related things right now, and because of the long turnaround time on this grant program, we will need to determine if there will be a budget shortfall due to the cost increases every industry has experienced over the last year or so. We also do not yet know what the lead-time on actually receiving materials will be.”

Gov. Larry Hogan’s fiscal year 2023 budget included $5 million to fund 39 projects designed to provide greater access to outdoor recreation across the state. Sixteen projects, including the Henry Park basketball courts, received funding in this first round.

“The Community Parks & Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “From nature trails to accessible playgrounds, athletic fields, splash pads, and other outdoor gathering spaces, this program benefits all Marylanders.”

In Worcester County, Berlin will receive $111,650 for Henry Park basketball court lighting and Ocean City will receive $265,400 for Northside Park playground equipment. In Wicomico County, Mardela Springs will receive $210,943 for the Mardela Springs Park baseball field and $250,000 for Willards Town Park improvements.

Last October, Berlin residents celebrated the renaissance of Henry Park, including the colorful mural on the basketball courts and new backboards and hoops, with Love Day culminating the work of the We Heart Berlin group.

We Heart Berlin organized the public art project that included 225 gallons of paint and 25 volunteers over the course of two weeks. Public and private contributions made the project happen with approximately $33,000 raised for the effort.