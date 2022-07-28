BERLIN- It was a great run for the Berlin Little League Senior Division All-Star team, which last week won the Maryland state championship before bowing out of the East Region championship tournament on Monday.

With the state championship in the books, the Berlin Little League Seniors advanced to the East Region championships in Bangor, Maine last week to represent Maryland. Berlin beat New York, 13-7, in its tournament opener, but fell to New Jersey, 9-8, in a close one in its second game.

Berlin than beat Connecticut, 7-3, Rhode Island, 105, and finally Pennsylvania, 13-0, last Saturday. The streak propelled Berlin in the Eastern Region championship, but looming was New Jersey, which had handed Berlin its only loss in the tournament. Berlin would have to be New Jersey twice in order to win the title.

The two teams faced off on Monday at 1 p.m. in the first of two possible games for the championship. New Jersey scored one run in the top of the third and added another in the top of the sixth to take a 2-0 lead late. Berlin ran into a buzz saw with the New Jersey pitcher scattering just five hits and allowing no runs. With the loss to New Jersey in the opener on Monday, a second game was not necessary and New Jersey celebrated its Eastern Region championship. The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a great run for the Berlin seniors.