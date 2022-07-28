Members of the Berlin Lioness Club are pictured in February of 2019 at a holiday gathering. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Lioness Club of Berlin, a non-profit organization comprised of local women, has elected not to continue its service to the community.

After 38 years, the club has suffered from lack of volunteers in recent years and the difficult decision has been to disband the organization. A press release said the club, “with much regret elected not to continue. … We have found it very hard to get help needed for the ‘bigger’ events that we have held in the past. A big thank you to all our friends who have supported the club to make donations to family and community groups possible over the years.”

As a final act, the club donated its remaining funds of $11,100 to the following organizations – Diakonia, Berlin and Ocean City Library branches, Berlin and Ocean Pines fire companies, Worcester County Developmental Center, Worcester GOLD, Coastal Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Believe in Tomorrow, Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Spirit Kitchen, Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Restore The Light stained glass effort, Worcester Youth and Family, Berlin Little League, Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center, Ocean City Lions Club, C.R.I.C.K.E.T. Center, Worcester County Humane Society, Glenn Hilliard family, Buckingham Presbyterian Church and Hogs For Heroes.