Rhonda Ann Gaunt

OCEAN CITY — Rhonda Ann Gaunt, 65, of Ocean City, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Atlantic Shore Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Born March 28, 1957 in Annapolis she was the daughter of Ronald Gordon, Sr. and Gertrude Sweeney.

Rhonda worked as a cab driver in Ocean City for many years. She was a loving mother and her grandkids were her heart. She is survived by her son, Richard Gaunt, Jr., and his father, Richard Gaunt, Sr.; three grandchildren, Lisa Fisher and her husband Austin, Richard Gaunt, III, and Earl Gaunt and their mother, Barbara Gaunt; brother, Ronald Gordon; sisters, Patricia Kennimer; sister-in-law, Patricia Crossland and her husband Robert; her companion, Richard Crossland and his wife, Florence and their son, Mason; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Richard and Florence’s daughter, Maycel Crossland.

Rhonda wishes were to not have a service. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.