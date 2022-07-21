SALISBURY – In his first board meeting as the school system’s new leader, Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer announced the selection of a new chief finance and operations officer.

In last week’s school board meeting, Stauffer introduced the community to Dr. Brian Raygor, who will leave his role as the curriculum, instructional resources and professional development director at Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) to fill the vacancy created by Stauffer’s promotion.

“Since filling the role of superintendent, it has left a vacancy in the role of chief finance and operations officer,” Stauffer said. “So I am excited to say that the last few weeks that we have posted this position, we have had a number of qualified applicants, both internally within our system as well as those who have applied externally.”

He continued, “We were able to conduct interviews through our senior leadership team and all of the directors among the division of business and operations … We were able to talk with top candidates yesterday and finalize our decision, so it is my pleasure to announce the new chief finance and operations officer for Wicomico County Public Schools, Dr. Brian Raygor.”

Raygor, the school system’s curriculum, instructional resources and professional development director, started his career in education in 1994, working as a biology teacher at James M. Bennett High School. While there, he was recognized with the National Association of Biology Teachers’ Outstanding Biology Teacher Award and the Wicomico County Teacher of the Year Award.

In 2007, Raygor advanced within the school system to become supervisor of science, a position he held until becoming director in 2021.

In addition to announcing Raygor’s appointment, Stauffer last week reviewed his first days on the job as superintendent.

Stauffer, the school system’s chief finance and operations officer, began his role as WCPS’s new superintendent on July 1. The prior superintendent, Dr. Donna Hanlin, retired on June 30.

“I want to thank the board members and all of those around the community that have supported me as I have entered this new role,” he said. “I would also be remiss if I did not acknowledge the great team that I work with each and every day … It is truly a team effort, and I’m very humbled and honored to be a part of that.”

Stauffer said his first days on the job have been filled with visits to each of the new school principals, administrators and school system staff. He added that he has also attended speaking engagements, conferences, luncheons and community events.

“We’ve been doing a good job I think of getting out into the community,” he said. “My goal over the next four months is to do just that, to make as many connections as I can, learn as much as I can from our community members as possible, and bring that back to the work we do around our school system.”

Stauffer also encouraged community members and WCPS families to visit the school system’s website to view the superintendent’s entry plan.

“It talks about the foundation we currently have, our vision and our mission with Wicomico County Public Schools,” he said.

Broken into two phases, Stauffer’s entry plan details a timeline for community engagement, strategic planning and reporting.

The new superintendent will be meeting with community members, elected officials, administrators, staff and students – among other groups – in the coming months as he makes his transition. Input from the community will then be used as the school system implements the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – educational legislation passed in 2021 – and initiates the strategic planning process.