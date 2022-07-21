Wicomico County Law Enforcement Officers Graduated

by

bWicomico County law enforcement officers who graduated in the 88th entrance-level law enforcement class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Steven Abreu, Pedro Brown, David Ferrand and Joseph Pete of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, James Staley of the Salisbury University Police Department and Jacob Engelskirch of the Delmar Police Department. In the back, from left, are Aaron Barclay and Kaila Muniz of the Salisbury Police Department and Lucas Bohtling, Evan Gaba and Shawn Hill of the Fruitland Police Department.