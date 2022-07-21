Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

July 22-23, 25: Pines Book Sale

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library announced the Annual Book Sale at the Ocean Pines Library. This event is open to the public and is scheduled as follows: Friday, July 22, 6-8 p.m., club members enjoy first access to this year’s books on sale; Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., General Sale with all books, audio and DVD’s priced 50 cents to $2; and Monday, July 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sale continues with all books sold at half price, including the Specials Room. This popular Annual Book Sale offers over 20,000 books that have been donated throughout the year by patrons, community members and businesses. All sales are cash or check only – no credit cards will be accepted. All monies go to benefit the Ocean Pines Library and its resources, programs and events.

July 24-25: Christmas In July

On Sunday and Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. join Jolly Roger Park at 30th Street and the Marine Corps League and Toys for Tots to bring in any unwrapped new toy or $20 donation and receive a 20% off coupon for all purchases.

July 25-27: Music, Ministry

Jesus at the Beach Music & Ministry will offer praise, worship, prayer, word and holy spirit ministry at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 40th Street from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the North Division Street beach, 7-10 p.m. Free. www.jesusatthebeach.org.

July 27: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in the Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to meet fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment. 410-430-7181 or email websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

July 29: Fan Club Meeting

A Sam Heughan (star of the Outlander series) Fan Club for senior citizens is forming in Ocean Pines with the first meeting at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m. The agenda includes lots of laughter; discussing the show; book discussions; and support his many philanthropic activities. Contact is Jeannette Rembach, 410-208-3359 (landline), or email frembach@mchsi.com.

Aug. 6: Berlin Peach Festival

The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. Admission is free. Attendees can stroll among the displays, demonstrations, and sales and information tables. New this year will be cooking demonstrations by chef Phil Cropper. There will be juicy peaches for sale from a variety of Mid-Atlantic growers and many food vendors serving up delicious local specialties. The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will be open for tours of the historic 1832 house, featuring the new Charles Albert Tindley and Briddelltown displays upstairs. The museum also will have sales and membership information booths on the lawn. 410-641-1019 or email info@taylorhousemuseum.org.

Aug. 27: Furnace Town Bike Ride

The 12th Annual Iron Furnace Fifty Bike Ride at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Check in at Furnace Town from 7-9 a.m. Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.ironfurnacefifty.org/ for more information. 410-632-2032.

Sept. 22: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 13th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City. The event’s theme is “Honoring Local Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces.” Fashions will be presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. All are welcome. www.gopwomenofworcester.org. Merilee Horvat, 443-614-9386.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.