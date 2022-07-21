Things I Like – July 22, 2022

by

Standing in line to vote

Concerts in baseball stadiums

The sky in front of The Kite Loft on a good wind day

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

The old blue and yellow surf mats

A shooting star

Swimming in a pool at night

Driving over the Assateague bridge

A fresh perspective on a complicated matter

A piece of thick cheesecake with no topping

A goal of keeping things simple

Corn on the cob with crabs

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.