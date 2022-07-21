OCEAN CITY – The Art League of Ocean City is in urgent need of volunteers to assist with upcoming events, including monthly First Friday art opening parties, ArtX at Northside Park in August, the Sand Castle Home Tour in late September, and the Harbor Day Festival in October.

Volunteer duties include staffing Art League information areas, assisting with refreshments, acting as docents on the Home Tour, ticket taking, assisting with children’s and adult’s art activities, raffle offerings, bartending, and event setup and breakdown, among other opportunities.

“Volunteering with the Art League can be so rewarding and fun,” Aubrey Sizemore, the Art League’s volunteer coordinator, said. “You’ll connect with other creative-minded people like yourself, make new friends, and really feel a sense of belonging. There are many ways to get involved that suit you, and we’ll work within your interests and your schedule to find your perfect spot. Plus our volunteers are rewarded with special recognition and price incentives to many of our events.”

The Art League’s First Friday art receptions happen at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. every first Friday of the month throughout the year. ArtX Fine Arts Festival at Northside Park is Aug. 20-21. The annual Sand Castle Home Tour takes place in-person on Sept. 29-30 at private homes around the resort. The Harbor Day Festival happens at the West Ocean City commercial fishing harbor on Oct. 15.

The Art League welcomes everyone to apply, and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, gender, marital status, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, or physical challenge.

Interested parties should contact Aubrey Sizemore at aubrey@ArtLeagueofOceanCity.org or 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.