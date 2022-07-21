Bertino, Bunting, Purnell Secure Commissioner Re-Election Bids SNOW HILL – A trio of incumbent county commissioners will retain their seats following Tuesday’s primary. District 2 Commissioner Diana Purnell, District 5 Commissioner Chip Bertino and District 6 Commissioner Jim Bunting received strong voter support in this week’s primary. Candidates, whether they won or not, agreed that one of the biggest takeaways from the… Read More »

Tight Contests For Two County Commissioner Seats; Mail-In Ballots Could Impact Two Commissioner Races SNOW HILL – Close races for the District 3 and District 4 county commissioner seats could be decided by mail-in ballots. While candidate Eric Fiori leads District 3 candidates by 34 votes and incumbent Ted Elder leads the District 4 race by 18 votes, mail-in ballots could impact standings. Election officials started canvassing mail ballots… Read More »

Crisafulli Cruises To 2nd Term As Sheriff SNOW HILL – Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli will serve another term following a strong show of voter support in Tuesday’s primary election. Crisafulli, who was elected to his first term in 2018, defeated challenger Jeffrey Buhrt in Tuesday’s primary. Crisafulli received 4,090 votes while Buhrt received 594 votes. “I was very happy with the… Read More »