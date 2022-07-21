Jolly Roger Amusement employees are pictured presenting Marine Corps volunteers with the park’s donation of gifts during last year’s campaign. File Photos

OCEAN CITY — Jolly Roger® Amusement Parks is celebrating Christmas in July once again with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

On Sunday, July 24 and Monday, July 25, visit Jolly Roger® at the Pier and Jolly Roger® Park at 30th Street for Christmas in July activities. Jolly Roger® Amusement Parks will again be partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve, who will be collecting new, unwrapped toys or $20 donations at multiple locations at Jolly Roger® at the Pier and Jolly Roger® 30th St. on both days. When you donate a new, unwrapped toy, or give a $20 donation, you will receive a 20% discount to be applied to any Jolly Roger purchases. This discount can be used from July 24-July 27.

Christmas in July celebrations to be held at Jolly Roger® at the Pier and Jolly Roger® Park at 30th Street include free “Jolly Pix” with Santa Claus and stay for special holiday performances by Circus Smile, Dastardly Dave the Pirate, and Lollipop the Clown at the Pier and 30th Street.

“The Town of Ocean City is delighted to hear that Jolly Roger Amusement Park is able to again celebrate Christmas in July this year,” said Mayor Rick Meehan, “Jolly Roger has always been a generous and giving partner in the Ocean City business community. Their partnership with Toys for Tots to benefit those less fortunate during the holidays is another example of just how generous the business community is here in Ocean City.”

In years past, the Toys for Tots local program has donated over 10,000 toys to over 5,600 local children. In 2021, Jolly Roger parks received 186 toys and $5,420 in donations for local families. The local and visiting community is encouraged to participate and show their summer holiday spirit.