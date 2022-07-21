SNOW HILL – Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a nonprofit organization, will celebrate its new location at 201 River Street in Snow Hill with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.

GOLD provides emergency financial assistance and basic needs items to Worcester County residents who live in poverty and low-income circumstances. The organization serves individuals of all ages including infants, children, families, vulnerable adults, those who are homeless, and children in foster care. All requests for assistance come from GOLD’s agency users, a network of local caseworkers, therapists, nurses, and advocates who work directly with those being served.

“Since GOLD’s inception 25 years ago, our programs and services have grown to meet the urgent needs in our county. To better serve our clients and community partners, the organization decided to seize a great opportunity to move into an available office in downtown Snow Hill,” said Nicholas Cranford, executive director of GOLD. “Located right across from Sturgis Park, this space will offer easy access for supporters, volunteers, and our agency users. We’re really excited about the expanded VAULT (Vast Amounts of Useful Little Things). GOLD’s VAULT stores items like diapers, baby wipes, car seats, clothing, and emergency food and hygiene bags. We believe no person should suffer without access to basic needs and this new space increases our capacity to ensure our neighbors live a decent life with dignity.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by an open house with light refreshments until 6 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend and meet with GOLD’s staff and board members to learn more about ways to give back in Worcester County.