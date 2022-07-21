SNOW HILL – The Berlin Police Department will once again promote community partnerships with a National Night Out event in August.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Berlin Police Department invites the community to Henry Park for an afternoon of free food and fun. Officers will be joined by a variety of local organizations and businesses that will offer free food, educational information and other family friendly displays. The festivities will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park on Flower Street.

“It’s just a good night for the community to come together with the police department, to have some fun, some food and have a good time,” retired Officer Claude Holland said.

Holland is once again helping coordinate the annual event, which is one of thousands held nationally the first Tuesday in August. The program was created to increase crime and drug prevention awareness and to strengthen police and community partnerships. The event in Berlin, which has taken place each year for more than two decades, is expected to be the biggest yet. Holland said 30 participants have already signed up and will provide food, educational information, medical screenings and children’s activities. Typically, the event draws between 500 and 700 people.

“It’s one of the biggest in the area,” Holland said.

He credited the police department’s partners for helping to make the event possible. Sonrise Church, for example, provides free hotdogs and hamburgers every year. Other groups serve snow cones while others serve popcorn.

“Every participant tries to do something a little different,” Holland said.

He said attendees always had a good time and enjoyed an evening of camaraderie with the local officers and their neighbors. Kids will have the chance to win a scooter and helmet that will be raffled off while senior citizens will have the chance to win gift cards. Free activities like face painting and bounce houses will keep kids busy during the event.

“A lot of people come for the food and there are a whole lot of fun things for the kids to do,” Holland said. “It’s a real good day to meet your neighbors.”

For more information on the event visit the “National Night Out in Berlin” event page on Facebook or call 410-641-1333.