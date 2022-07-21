Berlin Little League’s Senior League All-Star team last Thursday captured the Maryland State Championship. Pictured above, the senior all-stars and coaches show off the latest state championship banner for the Berlin program. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League baseball teams continued to shine last week, including a Maryland State Championship for the Senior Division All-Star team.

The Berlin Little League Senior Division All-Star team won the District 8 championship to advance and represent the Lower Shore in the Maryland state championship. Last Thursday, the Berlin Little League Senior All-Stars beat Rising Sun in the state championship game to advance to the East Region Tournament in Bangor, Maine, which got underway this week.

The Berlin Little League Major League team also advanced, but lost to Fruitland, 8-7, in a narrow championship game. Berlin came out swinging in the tournament, beating Snow Hill, 13-0, and West Salisbury, 15-1. However, the major league team fell to Fruitland, 8-7, in a tight, well-played District 8 championship game.