The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the newly remodeled Inn at Rehoboth. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the facility features 50 guest rooms and suites and an indoor pool, among other amenities. Pictured, from left to right, are Carol Everhart, Kathryn Angara, Malissa Rasely, Jeannette Munn, Laura Maenak, Ryan Kunde, Rajiv Bhatia and Kevin Delaney. Submitted Photo

Gym Groundbreaking

WEST OCEAN CITY – National Fitness Partners (NFP), one of the largest franchisees within the Planet Fitness system, officially broke ground last week on its highly-anticipated, new Planet Fitness club, located at 12641 Ocean Gateway in Ocean City, Md.

The location is targeted for a fall 2022 completion. This marks the first location in the Ocean City market, with the nearest Planet Fitness club 40 miles away.

Located right around the White Marlin Mall area, the 14,300-square-foot location will offer 64 state-of-the-art cardio machines and a wide variety of strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions and a relaxing Black Card® Spa equipped with tanning beds and HydroMassage loungers. Free fitness training is included in all memberships.

The Planet Fitness team hosted a groundbreaking kickoff event on July 14 to celebrate. The team was onsite to meet with local West Ocean City residents, hand out day passes and have giveaways available, including memberships and merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to add Ocean City to our Planet Fitness club portfolio and serve residents of Ocean City, along with beach vacationers. The area around the new club is booming with consumer retail, great shopping and dining, and we’re excited to bring affordable exercise to this favorable location,” said NFP’s Chief Marketing Officer Christine Smith. “Planet Fitness is dedicated to helping people work towards a healthier lifestyle, with both physical and mental wellness being prioritized now more than ever.”

Advisor Welcomed

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate is pleased to welcome Chris Messick.

Messick will be an associate advisor with The McClellan Team. He will be based out of the Salisbury, Md., office.

Messick is a 2019 graduate of Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in new media and has earned his real estate license in Delaware and Maryland. He joins SVN with a background in marketing and brokerage. He will shift his career from recent residential transactions to commercial brokerage focusing on the sale and leasing of office and industrial property, and commercial land.

When The McClellan Team started to consider growing their team, John McClellan and Kelly Jeter were seeking an individual who possessed the skills necessary to be successful in the commercial real estate business.

“Chris’ tenacity, positive attitude, and attention to detail were just a few of the traits that stood out to our team,” said Jeter.

“Chris has what it takes to excel in this business, and I look forward to collaborating with and expanding Chris’ preexisting skill set,” said McClellan.

Messick says, “I chose real estate because I plan on becoming an investor. SVN Miller is where I need to be to get involved in the process of buying and selling property, learning from the experts, and ultimately managing my investment portfolio.”

Messick is an Eastern Shore native and currently lives in Salisbury with his wife Zoe and their English cream golden retriever named Banks. They recently welcomed their first child, Dane Gannon Messick.

Retirements Announced

SALISBURY – The Salisbury University (SU) Foundation, Inc. recently bid farewell to four retiring members of its board of directors.

They included (first year of service in parentheses) Amy Tilghman Miller ’90, M’94 (2009), Michele Thomas (2012), Laura Baker ’79 (2013) and Steve Farrow (2013).

“With more than four decades of combined service to the SU Foundation, these members have helped the university grow and flourish while also providing valuable scholarship and funding opportunities for its students, faculty and staff” said Jason Curtin, SU vice president of advancement and external affairs, and executive director of the foundation. “Their leadership has been invaluable to the foundation and to the university.”

During their tenure, the SU Foundation saw its assets grow to more than $100 million for the first time. The university also has seen a number of changes during that time, including its first doctoral graduates; the addition of SU Downtown; construction of new athletics facilities, including Sea Gull Stadium; and the establishment of the Charles A. Wight Multicultural Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion, and the Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship.

While on the foundation board, they also witnessed one of the most rapid periods of physical growth in campus history, with additional new buildings including the Wayne Street Parking Garage, Sea Gull Square, Perdue Hall, the Richard A. Henson Medical Simulation Center and the Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, recognized as one of the nation’s top 20 collegiate libraries by The Princeton Review.

Guided by a 28-member board, the SU Foundation was created in 1973 to accumulate funds by gift and investment to enhance the university. Since then, it has enriched the academic growth and physical expansion of SU through the support of student scholarships, faculty research, new facilities and community outreach.

New App

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has unveiled a new mobile app designed to make life a little easier for their patients and community members.

With the AGH Cares app, all of their patients’ most frequently used tools are available in one place – directions and information for Atlantic General’s locations, physician and provider directory search, appointment scheduling, bill payment and patient portal log in are prominently displayed via simple easy-to-understand icons on the main screen of the app.

In addition to these tools, AGH Cares app users can browse upcoming health education classes and other community events, such as flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics and health fairs, and receive notifications of emergency alerts such as weather-related closures and other important information.

Users can also view the current wait times for ER, Atlantic ImmediCare, x-ray and lab services that were available in Atlantic General’s last app, originally launched in 2010.

The app can be found in the Apple or Google play stores by searching for Atlantic General Hospital. More information and additional instructions can be found by visiting www.agh.care/getit.

“We’re really excited about this new updated app,” said Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations for Atlantic General Hospital. “We are always looking for ways to make the complexities of healthcare a little easier for our community to manage – and to improve communications with our patients. We think this app will be a big help, and we’re eager to receive feedback.”

Individuals who use the original AGH app to check wait times are encouraged to delete it and download the new AGH Care app. The original app is no longer being supported.