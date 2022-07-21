The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 18th Annual Kids Classic Tournament last weekend was a big success. Pictured above, the happy crew on the Jacked Up shows off its impressive catch on Sunday, including a big tuna and a handful of golden tile fish. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 18th annual Kids Classic last weekend was a huge success with hundreds of young anglers competing for a worthy cause.

With the bid summer offshore fishing tournaments on the horizon, the kid’s got a chance in the spotlight last weekend with the club’s 18th annual Kids Classic Tournament. The annual tournament is held for the benefit of the Wish-a-Fish Foundation, a national program that provides opportunities for kids with special needs, whether they are suffering from a life-threatening illness or suffer from a long-term disability, to enjoy a day on the water catching a fish. The popular tournament attracted hundreds of young anglers fishing on dozens of boats in both inshore and offshore divisions. There was no shortage of action both inshore and offshore and many of the participants were rewarded for their catches.