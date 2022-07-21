BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free.

Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American Legion Post will present the colors. All afternoon, attendees can stroll among the displays, demonstrations, and sales and information tables. New this year will be cooking demonstrations by chef Phil Cropper. There will be juicy peaches for sale from a variety of Mid-Atlantic growers and many food vendors serving up delicious local specialties.

Children can enjoy a performance by magician Magic Jack, storytelling on the lawn and participate in cupcake walks. Children’s games will be provided by Worcester Youth and Family Counseling. The Walnut Hill Violin Studio will perform. Local favorites, the George and Pat Bilenki Duo, will provide musical entertainment throughout the day.

As in the past, there will be a pie-baking contest and a peach-pit guessing contest, with prizes for the winners.

All afternoon, the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will be open for tours of the historic 1832 house, featuring the new Charles Albert Tindley and Briddelltown displays upstairs. The Museum also will have sales and membership information booths on the lawn.

The 14th annual Peach Festival is sponsored by the Berlin Heritage Foundation. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, (organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive), and other generous local supporters.