BERLIN – This fall’s municipal election will feature at least two contested races, as two more candidates have filed in recent weeks.

Last week, incumbent Berlin Councilman Dean Burrell filed to retain his District 4 seat. In June, Adrian Bowen filed for the at-large position. They join a growing list of candidates — Steve Green in District 1 (incumbent Councilman Troy Purnell is not seeking re-election), Burrell and Tony Weeg in District 4, and Bowen and Councilman Jay Knerr in the at-large district — eager to represent the town. The filing deadline for the Oct. 4 election is Sept. 2.

Burrell, who has served 28 years on the council, believes now is an important time for Berlin.

“Berlin is getting ready to enter its renaissance, its rebirth, and I really want to be a part of that rebirth,” he said.

Burrell said there were several things that have been underway that he wants to see completed. He wants the town to ensure it has the necessary reserve policies and is able to put funds away for infrastructure and utility needs. He’s also focused on seeing the long-awaited community center on Flower Street built, equitable funding provided to the fire company and thoughtful development planned out for the Heron Park property.

“I don’t want the development of Heron Park to be at the expense of downtown,” he said.

Bowen, known for his involvement with the local nonprofit We Heart Berlin and its revitalization of the Henry Park basketball courts, said running for office is an idea he’s considered for some time and is finally acting on.

“I have always thought about being part of the town council, but I am now determined to put that thought into action by becoming part of something great,” Bowen said. “Berlin is a beautiful town that is full of beautiful people who have ideas and concerns that deserve to be heard. I’d be honored to be the person who makes sure those voices are heard. My experience as a basketball coach, an educator, and a team leader has equipped me with a greater understanding of what it takes to bring people together to reach a common goal. I’m looking forward to earning the support of our community in the days to come.”

Berlin’s 2022 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4. While the at-large, District 1 and District 4 seats are up for grabs this year, terms for the position of mayor and the District 2 and District 3 seats aren’t up until 2024.

The town’s board of elections met last week, before Burrell filed, and certified the candidates who had filed up to that point. According to Mary Bohlen, acting town administrator, the board will certify Burrell when they meet again on Sept. 6. The standard filing deadline for candidates is Sept. 2 while the write-in deadline is Sept. 27. The voter registration deadline is Sept. 2. For information on the town’s election, visit berlinmd.gov.