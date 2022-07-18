BERLIN — Details about the possible driver are scant, but Maryland State Police announced on Monday they have located the vehicle suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision on Grays Corner Road last week that claimed the life of a local 14-year-old male.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) announced on Monday they have located the vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy on Grays Corner Road near the Glen Riddle community last Monday. The suspected vehicle is a 2011 black Mercedes sedan.

Law enforcement officials located the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. at a residence in Worcester County on Sunday morning. The vehicle has damages consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene. The vehicle was towed to the MSP barrack in Berlin for processing. No further information about the owner of the vehicle, where it was located or who was the potential driver have been provided by the MSP as of late Monday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Gray’s Corner Road. The victim was crossing to roadway to return to a passenger vehicle. As the victim was crossing the road, he was struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene and did not return.

MSP investigators continue to search for the individual operating the Mercedes at the time of the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash of who may have information about the operator of the suspected vehicle is urged to contact MSP Corporal Kevin Moore of the MSP Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

Meanwhile, the victim’s friends and family last week set up a Go Fund Me donation account to help with expenses. As of Monday, donations to the account had reached nearly $37,000. The popular young victim was an avid fisherman, hunter, skateboarder, surfer and soccer player. A portion of the funds donated through the Go Fund Me account will be donated to the Surfer’s Healing program, which would have meant so much to the victim, according to friends and family. Surfer’s Healing provides surf camps around the country and the world, including Ocean City each year, to allow surfers to interact with special needs