WRSPA Attended Annual Business Meeting

by

EMembers of the Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association (WRSPA) recently attended the annual business meeting of the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association. Jani Long, left, was recognized for her contributions to the community thru the awarding of WRSPA’s Individual Community Service Award. Jani was also nominated on the state level. Pictured are Jani Long, Cheryl Kennedy, Allen Brown and Bev Yurek, WRSPA president.