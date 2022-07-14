Things I Like – July 15, 2022

Weigh station reactions from tourney fishermen

A line for early voting

Kites on the beach

Good news in the mail from the IRS

A good teacher’s caring heart

Poolside weekends

Burgers hot off the grill

People who don’t feed seagulls on the beach

Steamed crabs as a random dinner

Watching a dog walk its owner

Overnight summer rain

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.