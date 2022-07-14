Horses Returned To Assateague After Flight Across Bridge BERLIN– Two of Assateague Island’s wild horses took an unsanctioned trip to the mainland Wednesday before being returned to their herd on the beach. While it’s a rare occurrence, two of the wild horses that make their home at Assateague Island National Seashore crossed the Route 611 Verrazano Bridge to the mainland Wednesday afternoon. Staff… Read More »

Berlin Stormwater Fees To Double BERLIN– Stormwater fees in Berlin will double in September following a decision by the town council this week. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted 3-1 to increase the residential stormwater fee from $50 a year to $100 a year effective Sept. 1. The increase is meant to fund capital projects that the stormwater utility… Read More »

Local Killed Crossing 50 Bridge OCEAN CITY -- A local man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday attempting to cross the Route 50 Bridge. Around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the Route 50 Bridge for a reported single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed a… Read More »