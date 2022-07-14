OCEAN CITY — A West Virginia man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last week after allegedly threatening a victim with a knife during an incident in a downtown neighborhood.

Around 2:35 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Teal Drive for a reported weapons violation. Officers met with a complainant who advised John Ahalt, 37, of Falling Waters, West Va., had threatened her son with a knife.

The female complainant reportedly told police Ahalt, an adult female and three children threw trash at her son, used profanity and taunted him to fight, according to police reports. Ahalt then brandished a knife as she attempted to pull her son back into the house.

Officers located Ahalt near Teal Drive. Officers interviewed the victim, who advised Ahalt had threatened him with a knife and lunged at him with the blade exposed, according to police reports.

An officer located the knife Ahalt had attempted to discard in a nearby construction site. Ahalt was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $10,000 bond.