BERLIN — A 14-year-old Ocean Pines male was killed in a hit-and-run collision late Monday night.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash around 10:45 p.m. on Monday on Grays Corner Road near Riddle Lane in Berlin. The victim, a 14-year-old boy from Ocean Pines, was pronounced deceased at Atlantic General Hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road around Riddle Lane when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Gray’s Corner Road. The victim was crossing to roadway to return to a passenger vehicle. As the victim was crossing the road, he was struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene and did not return.

Attempts are being made to identify the suspect vehicle through camera footage. Some information about the suspected vehicle is known and has been shared with area law enforcement agencies. Based on evidence at the scene and through the continuing investigation, Maryland State Police troopers believe the vehicle that struck the victim is a dark-colored Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012, according to police reports. Officers believe the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and the headlight.

MSP officers continued all week to search for the vehicle that struck and killed the victim. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the MSP Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101, or Corporal Kevin Moore of the MSP Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

As of Thursday morning, no suspect or suspected vehicle had been located in the fatal hit-and-run case. Friends of the victim’s family have set up a Go Fund Me donation account to help with expenses. As of Thursday morning, the Go Fund Me account had surpassed $32,000. The fund organizer said the money will be used “to honor [name removed] in a way that shows how much he was loved and cherished by so many.”

The popular teen who was to enter high school in the fall was described as an avid fisherman, hunter, skateboarder, surfer and soccer player. A portion of the funds donated through the Go Fund Me account will be donated to the Surfer’s Healing program, which would have meant so much to the victim, according to friends and family.