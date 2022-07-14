OC Elks Lodge 2645 Donated to Children’s House by the Sea

by

AMembers of the charity committee for the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 presented a $2,000 check to Children’s House by the Sea. Pictured from left to right is committee member James Flaig, Children’s House By the Sea representative Wayne Littleton, and committee members Carolyn Kuhn, Susan Caldwell and Bruce Martinek.