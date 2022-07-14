Negro League Baseball Players Meet and Greet Held

by

DWorcester County NAACP and the Residence Inn Marriott in Ocean City hosted a meet and greet for Negro League Baseball players on June 11th. Judy Johnson, Snow Hill native and Baseball Hall of Famer 1975, was also remembered. Pedro Sierra, Detroit Stars, and  Sam Allen, Kansas City Monarchs, are pictured with the celebratory cake, which was donated  by Malinda Purnell.