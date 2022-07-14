Local surfer Austin Bren took first place in the open shortboard division in the Maryland State Surfing Championships last weekend. Pictured above, a happy Bren is hoisted by his teammates and competitors after claiming the state title. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District last weekend hosted the Maryland State Surfing Championships with champs crowned in several age groups and divisions.

The state championships were held last weekend at 35th Street as part of the summer-long ESA Delmarva contest series. Dozens of surfers ranging from age five to 70 competed in several different divisions in decent surf conditions. Points earned during the contest will help qualify competitors for the Mid-Atlantic Regionals and Easterns later this year.

In the signature open shortboard division, it was Austin Bren taking first, while Kai Sommers was second and Yemaya Chatel was third. In the boys’ under-12 division, it was Christian Winter taking first, followed by Reef Henson and Karver Henson.

In the boys’ under-14 division, Gavin Bren was first, followed by Christian Winter and Reef Henson. Gavin Bren also took first in the boys’ under-16 division, while Logan Dawson was second and Morgan Cushing was third. In the junior men division, Joey Biasotto was first, followed by Kai Sommers and Finn Ramnarian.

In the men’s final, Yemaya Chatel was first, while Jacob Punoric was second. In the legends division, Brian Gloyd was first, Drew Rathgeber was second and Charles Labin was third. In the menehune division, Morgan Cushing was first, Karver Henson was second and Kallea Eleazar was third.

In the girls’ under-12 division, Kate Delligati was first, Vivianna Grinestaff was second and Sadie Absher was third. In the women’s final, Molly Hoffman was first, followed by Kallea Eleazar and Ashley Kim.

In the men’s final, Dillon Scopp finished first, followed by Ryan Allen and Seamus Orth. In the open longboard division, Dillon Scopp finished first, Brian Gloyd finished second and Logan Dawson finished third. Luca Russo finished first in the girls’ under-16 division, while Carolina Labin was second and Stella Martin was third.

In the open bodyboard division, it was Mike Strawley finishing first, while Sam Butz was second and Dwayne Dunlap was third. In the legends division, it was Brian Gloyd finishing first, while Dwayne Dunlap was second and Tony Evans was third. Bill Helmuth took first in the grand legends division, while Tom Pastirik was second. In the women’s division, Cat Volmer was first and Samantha LeCrone was second.

Again, the Maryland State Championships last weekend was a qualifying event with points accumulated going toward major regional competitions later this year including the Easterns in the Outer Banks in September.