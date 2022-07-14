The crowd at the Cole Swindell concert is pictured earlier this summer. Photo by Kenny Pusey/Freeman Arts Pavilion

SELBYVILLE — Freeman Arts Pavilion is just over four weeks into its 15th season and along with the milestone year, the outdoor performing arts venue still has plenty to celebrate.

Upcoming performances include a variety of free shows, cultural performances, Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Don’t miss Eric Dittelman: Comedy Mind Reader on July 16; Gina Chavez on Aug. 2; Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience on Aug. 4; Boz Scaggs on Aug. 6; Fitz & the Tantrums and Andy Grammer on Aug. 9; IL Divo with special guest vocalist Steven LaBrie on Sept. 2; Crowded House on Sept. 3 and many more. Our Young Audience Series will continue every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. through Sept. 3 as well.

“There are many reasons to celebrate our 15th year of presenting the arts,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. “After two years of modified seasons, we have been able to return to a more traditional concert-going experience.”

“This is also the second year in our new venue space, which is a great reminder that we’ve been able to provide 14 amazing seasons of arts experiences to residents and visitors of Delmarva and we also have so much to look forward to as we continue to evolve,” she said.

In celebration of its 15th season, this year features special events and chances to celebrate Freeman Arts Pavilion patrons with giveaways, surprise seat upgrades and celebration shout-outs. Two special events slated to take place are “Let’s the Good Times Boil,” a seafood boil on Aug. 4 and “Delmarvalous,” which will feature Delmarva specialties on Sept. 17. These ticketed events are for those ages 21 and over and are pre-show celebrations ahead of performances by Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience and University of Delaware Music Spectacular.

“As a nonprofit, we are thankful for the continued support our community has given us as patrons, volunteers and donors,” Grimes said. “We wanted this year to be a celebration of them as well.”

Guests can also share if they are celebrating a milestone at the venue, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or a special night out, and a few lucky celebrations will be selected for a shout-out from the stage. To learn more about our “Cheers to 15 Years” events, or to submit a celebration, visit www. freemanarts.org/cheersevents.

New this season, Freeman Arts Pavilion has added a Park & Ride shuttle service for select events. The shuttle is located at 36258 Zion Church Road, Selbyville, Del. 19975 and runs throughout the evening, with pick-up at the Park & Ride Parking Lot beginning at 6 p.m. and running every 15 minutes.

Once on-site parking is full, patrons will be directed to the Park & Ride. The shuttle will return riders to the Park & Ride Parking Lot following the performance and will continue to run until guests have been returned to their vehicles. Learn more about this new service, at freemanarts.org/parking.

“While our summer season at Freeman Arts Pavilion tends to snag the spotlight more often, our work doesn’t end after the last performance of 2022,” Grimes said. “Our Arts Access Initiative provides free, high-quality arts experiences to area families and students year-round, including through our Arts Education programming. We will be back in the schools for the 2022-23 school year with a variety of programs, including dance, music and visual arts.”