POCOMOKE – On July 1, Hardwire, LLC began execution of its newly awarded Rifle Resistant Steel Plate and Spall Protection Contract for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The $7,000,000 maximum contract makes available high performance body armor plates that are paramount to FBI agent survival during execution of their law enforcement duties.

The FBI is the U.S. federal government’s principal agency responsible for investigating violations of more than 260 federal statutes.

“Hardwire’s team has worked with FBI agents for many years, and we understand the challenges, complexities, and dangers they face in their daily work,” said George Tunis, CEO of Hardwire. “We are honored to provide life-saving protection for these agents who diligently work alongside other partner law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.”

Variants of this Hardwire armor system are also available to other law enforcement organizations. Hardwire armor is already worn by tens of thousands of police officers and U.S. military personnel and has saved several law enforcement officers in the last year alone.

“Our team delivers superior, form-fitting technology to ensure the comfort and safety of our customers. We focus only on durable, rigorously-tested protection that performs flawlessly under fire,” said Tunis. “The FBI can rest assured that the Hardwire team will continue to provide technology with a military pedigree and unparalleled consistency manufactured with precision automation to keep their agents alive and well.”

This five-year contract makes available five sizes of torso plates and two sizes of side plates to deliver protection from multiple threats and multiple impacts.

Hardwire is a leading developer and supplier of advanced armor systems for military, law enforcement, homeland security, and public facility applications. The company has provided armored police vehicles for large cities and municipalities, covered miles of the nation’s critical bridges with armor, outfitted countless police officers with life-saving protection, and supplies the U.S. military with hard and soft body armor. Hardwire is located in Pocomoke City.