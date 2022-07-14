Photo from the Route 50 Bridge Wednesday night. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — A local man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday attempting to cross the Route 50 Bridge.

Around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the Route 50 Bridge for a reported single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was attempting to cross both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the bridge from the westbound pedestrian walkway.

While crossing the road, the pedestrian, later identified as Daniel Joseph Hicken, 33, of Bishopville, was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet truck operated by Anthony Capriotti, Jr., 19, of Levittown Pa., in the first lane of the westbound side of the bridge. Due to injuries sustained, Hicken was transported by Delaware State Police aviation to Christiana Hospital. By mid-morning on Thursday, social media posts from family and friends indicated Hicken had died from injuries sustained in the collision.

All lanes of the Route 50 bridge were closed for about four hours while the investigation was conducted. The State Highway Administration responded to assist with traffic control. Additional assistance was provided by the Ocean City Police Department, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Ocean City Fire-EMS. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.