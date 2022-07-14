Gillis Gilkerson recently partnered with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The three-story accommodation will feature 106 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, a fitness center and indoor pool, and multiple outdoor pools and spas. Company representatives are pictured late last month celebrating the commencement of construction with an onsite groundbreaking ceremony. The hotel is expected to open in late summer of 2023. Submitted Photo

Housing Report

BERLIN – Interest rates have been rising steadily and the Coastal Association of Realtors (CAR) is seeing a slowdown in the market because of that.

Between rising costs of homes and now higher interest rates, buyers, especially first-time buyers, are having a harder time finding and qualifying for their dream home.

The median home price is 22.7% higher than it was in May 2021 and up 1.9% from the last month, April 2022. Individually, the median home price was $390,000 in Worcester, $241,990 in Wicomico, and $226,00 in Somerset. We currently have only 420 active listings in the lower three counties compared to 532 in May 2021 and 1,104 in May 2020 when the pandemic began.

In all three counties throughout May, new settlements were down 15.8% compared to the same time last year. Individually, new settlements throughout May were up by 63.6% in Somerset and down 29% in Wicomico, and 15.5% in Worcester.

New listings in May were down 12.8% compared to the same time last year in all three counties. Individually, new listings were down by 9.7% in Worcester, 22.4% in Wicomico, and up 2.6% in Somerset from May of 2021.

Active listings in all three counties were down by 21.1% from May of 2021. Individually, there were 233 active listings in Worcester, 117 in Wicomico, and 70 in Somerset. The median days on market for May 2022 was 10 which was up 42.9% from May of 2021.

“Due to rising interest rates, we are starting to see a real change in the market,” said CAR President Grace Masten. “For the last two years, we have talked about inventory and lack of options for home buyers pushing the price of homes up. Now you couple that with rising interest rates and buyers are starting to leave the market because they cannot afford to buy. Historically speaking, rates are still low, but they are not trending in the right direction, and we are seeing a slowing in the housing market because of that. Hopefully, this will bring some new inventory and balance to a market that has needed it.”

Hospital Awards Announced

SALISBURY – Hannah Bethel, RN, of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s 3 Layfield patient care area in Salisbury, has been selected as the June recipient of the Daisy Award for her care and compassion shown recently to a patient and family.

The husband of the patient recently wrote the following in support of her nomination for the nursing caregiver award.

“My family and I have known Hannah and have been friends with her for years,” the nomination reads. “She has always been a special person to us, but never as much as recently, when my wife was admitted to 3 Layfield for a series of very serious lung complications.”

The nomination continues, “At the time, TidalHealth was not allowing visitors because of COVID restrictions, and due to my wife’s respiratory conditions, she was not capable of contacting us by phone. Hannah, who was the 3 Layfield Charge Nurse, checked in on her regularly, reported back to us and even arranged a FaceTime call so we could have a brief visit with my wife.

“When we learned a short time later that she was nearing the end of her life, we were allowed to be with her for her final days. Hannah, again, went above and beyond by looking out for my wife and our entire family. She arranged for dinner to be brought to us in the room, and then delivered us breakfast the next day as she reported for work. Hannah is a special, wonderful and caring nurse and is truly deserving of the Daisy Award.”

Bethel was recently honored with the Daisy Award in a ceremony before her colleagues. She received certificates commending her for being an extraordinary nurse, and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

The health system also announced that Marie “Joy” Graves, of patient care area 3 Layfield, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, is the June 2022 Sunshine Award recipient for her kindness, professionalism and compassion.

Graves, who works as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and a primary unit assistant (PUA), was nominated by a peer for consistently going above and beyond for her patients.

It is said of Graves that she is a great mentor for young team members, and that she regularly reaches out to others to offer them on different methods to provide outstanding performance and patient care

Graves was honored in a ceremony before her coworkers, and presented with fresh flowers, a pin and a certificate recognizing her exceptional devotion to team and patient care.

New Scholarship

BERLIN – Students in the Mock Trial Club at Stephen Decatur High School will now have an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship, funding for which will be provided by local attorney Tom Maronick, Jr.

“On behalf of Maronick Law, we are excited to be able to support Stephen Decatur High School’s talented Mock Trial team through this new scholarship,” said Maronick, senior partner at Maronick Law LLC. “It is our hope that this scholarship opportunity will help make the road to college a little easier for the winning students.”

The Mock Trial season for participating Maryland public and private high schools runs from January through May. The team at Decatur faces opponents from across the Lower Shore, from Cambridge to Salisbury.

Maronick Law LLC is a Maryland law firm with a year-round office at 50th Street in Ocean City, focusing on the areas of criminal defense, DUI, and auto and boat accident law.

Founder Tom Maronick, Jr., is a multi-time Super Lawyers honoree. He is the co-chair of the Criminal Law Committee of the Maryland Association for Justice and serves as a board member of the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association.

The firm has supported other local charities including Atlantic General Hospital’s recent 29th Anniversary Gala, Ocean City Paramedics, and a fallen officer scholarship supporting children of members of the Ocean City Police Department.

Bank Promotion

SALISBURY – John W. Breda, president and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Wende

Palmer was promoted within the company to AVP – branch manager of the bank’s Seaford location.

Palmer joined the bank in 2011 and resides in Laurel, Del., with husband Henry, and daughters Zoey and Jada. Palmer enjoys meeting new people, spending time with family and friends, fishing and hunting.