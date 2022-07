45th St. Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 8: Josh Pryor

Saturday, July 9: Trailer Park Romeo

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 8: DJ Wax

Saturday, July 9: Dust N Bones

Sunday, July 10: DJ BK

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, July 8: Darin Engh, Colossal Fossil Sauce

Saturday, July 9: Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Stratus Fear

Sunday, July 10: Jess Arms, The Loomatix

Monday, July 11: Sean Loomis Solo, Smooth & Remy

Tuesday, July 12: Heather Vidal, Bilenki Duo

Wednesday, July 13: Moonstone, Chris Diller Duo

Thursday, July 14: Garrett Mabe, The Chest Pains

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 8: First Class

Saturday, July 9: Jim Long, Wes Davis

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Saturday, July 9: Lennon LaRicci

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, July 8: Uncle Ward

Sunday, July 10: Shattered

Tuesday, July 12: Tear The Roof Off

Wednesday, July 13: Sydney Smith

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, July 8: Pistol Whipped

Saturday, July 9: Space Koi

Sundays: Karaoke W/DJ Rut

Thursdays: DJ DeoGee

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, July 8: DJ RobCee, Denim N Lace, Jumper

Saturday, July 9: Great Train Robbery, DJ Groove, Jumper

Sunday, July 10: Diamond Alley, Beatlegacy (Beatles Tribute), DJ Willoughby

Monday, July 11: The New Romance, DJ DNial, The Loop

Tuesday, July 12: DJ Hector, DJ Hook

Wednesday, July 13: DJ Adam Dutch, Jimmy Charles

Thursday, July 14: DJ Groove, Chesapeake Sons, Sons Of Pirates

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, July 8: Gentry Blue

Saturday, July 9: DJ BK

Sundays: Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, July 9: Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, July 10: Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway Rte. 50 West OC

Friday, July 8: Troy Mawyer

Saturday, July 9: Jamie Bishop

Thursday, July 14: Wes Davis

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The OC

Friday, July 8: On The Edge,DJ Rachi

Saturday, July 9: Brian McConell,

Brendan Lane & The Sugar Packets, On The Edge

Sunday, July 10: Jon Pheasant, Brian McConell

Monday, July 11: Brian McConell

Tuesday & Wednesday, July 12 & 13: Doug Kaetz & From The Dark River

Thursday, July 14: Scott Testerman

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, OP

Friday, July 8: Full Circle

Saturday, July 9: Kittyback

Sunday, July 10: Overtime

Thursday, July 14: Beach Bandits

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Stratus Fear

Saturday, July 9: Joey Harkum

Sundays: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Pier 28

410-289-3323

12817 Harbor Rd., West OC

Friday, July 8: Jess Arms

Saturday, July 9: Bell Bottom Blues Duo

Sunday: July 10: Kaleb Brown & Chino Rankin

Wednesday, July 13: No More Whiskey

Thursday, July 14: Shortcut Sunny

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, July 8 & 9: Tripwire

Sunday, July 10: Dust N Bones

Monday, July 11: Side Project

Saturdays, Tuesday, July 12

& Thursday, July 14: DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays: DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 8: DJ Bobby O, Anthem, The Benderz, My Hero Zero, DJ Tuff, DJ Davie

Saturday, July 9: DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff, DJ Cruz, Turning The Tide, Anthem, Nowhere Slow, Steal The Sky

Sunday, July 10: DJ Davie, DJ Tuff, DJ Bobby O, Triple Rail Turn, Anthem, Night Anthem

Monday, July 11: DJ Davie, DJ Bobby O, Full Circle, DJ Tuff, I&I Riddim Reggae, Shane Smith & The Saints

Tuesday, July 12: DJ Davie, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff, Opposite Directions, I&I Riddim Reggae, The Wayouts

Wednesday, July 13: DJ Davie, DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O, Full Circle Duo, Yawd Llynk, Kono Nation

Thursday, July 14: DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff, John McNutt Band, GoGo Gadjet, Yawd Lynk